Will Ravi Teja play double roles in 'Irumudi'?
What's the story
Telugu actor Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his upcoming film Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie has already generated considerable buzz due to the unique combination of Teja and Nirvana. Now, a report by 123Telugu suggests that the actor may be playing a double role in the film. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
Film details
A departure from Teja's recent ventures
Irumudi is a departure from Teja's recent action projects. The film is being touted as an emotional drama, a genre that the actor hasn't explored much in recent years. If it resonates with the audience, this movie could be a turning point for Teja's career. The film also stars Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in pivotal roles.
Production update
Steady progress on 'Irumudi'
The production of Irumudi is reportedly going on at a steady pace. The film's team has not revealed much about the plot and Teja's role, which has only added to the anticipation surrounding the project. Irumudi focuses on a strong father-daughter bond with Teja in a unique character arc. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead while Baby Nakshathra plays Teja's daughter.