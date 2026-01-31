Shiva Nirvana directs the film

Will Ravi Teja play double roles in 'Irumudi'?

By Isha Sharma 04:36 pm Jan 31, 202604:36 pm

What's the story

Telugu actor Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his upcoming film Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie has already generated considerable buzz due to the unique combination of Teja and Nirvana. Now, a report by 123Telugu suggests that the actor may be playing a double role in the film. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.