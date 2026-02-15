Will Bhumi Pednekar's 'Daldal' return for S02?
What's the story
Suresh Triveni, the creator of the psychological crime thriller Daldal, has revealed that he is hopeful about a second season. The show, which stars Bhumi Pednekar and was released on January 30, has been well-received. Triveni mentioned that they are ready for a second season, as the writers have been eager to continue after dedicating three to four years to the first season.
Character development
Triveni wants to explore unresolved aspects in potential 2nd season
The first season of Daldal ends with Pednekar's Rita Ferreira solving the murder case she was investigating. However, her traumatic past and its impact on her life remain unresolved. Triveni has plans to delve deeper into these aspects in a potential second season. He told Mid-Day, "We have a couple of ideas. Also, I'm taking all the feedback from season one. We will take the right decision if everything falls in place."
Producer's perspective
Producer Malhotra backs 2nd season, outlines necessary factors
Vikram Malhotra, the producer of Daldal, also expressed his support for a second season. He said that several factors will determine the show's future, including Triveni's availability and Amazon Prime Video's interest in continuing the story. "The story lends itself to a second season. A lot of ducks need to get in a row for the show's subsequent season," he said. The first season also starred Chinmay Mandlekar, Samara Tijori, and Saurabh Goyal.