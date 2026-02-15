Will Bhumi Pednekar's 'Daldal' return for S02?

Character development

Triveni wants to explore unresolved aspects in potential 2nd season

The first season of Daldal ends with Pednekar's Rita Ferreira solving the murder case she was investigating. However, her traumatic past and its impact on her life remain unresolved. Triveni has plans to delve deeper into these aspects in a potential second season. He told Mid-Day, "We have a couple of ideas. Also, I'm taking all the feedback from season one. We will take the right decision if everything falls in place."