Is 'Welcome 3' similar to Ben Stiller's 'Tropic Thunder'?

The recently released teaser for Akshay Kumar 's Welcome to the Jungle has ignited a debate among netizens over its similarities with the 2008 Hollywood film Tropic Thunder. In the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise, the setting shifts from its usual urban chaos to a jungle premise, promising survival-style adventures and slapstick sequences. However, some viewers have drawn parallels between these two films.

Online reactions Netizens shared their thoughts on teaser After the teaser was released, several netizens took to X to share their thoughts. One user wrote, "Teaser ne Tropic Thunder yaad dila di. The story of making a fake film in a jungle seems to be lifted from here. And the over acting Ben Stiller character is pretty much given to Akshay Kumar." Another commented, "Why does this give me a feeling that they have tried to remake the Hollywood Cult classic."

Film synopsis Know more about 'Tropic Thunder' Notably, there were many comments praising comic timing in the trailer, too. For the unversed, Tropic Thunder is a 2008 comedy film directed by and starring Ben Stiller. The film also features Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson as opera actors who are cast in a Vietnam War movie. However, when their director drops them in an actual jungle, they must use their acting skills to survive real danger.

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