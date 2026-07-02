'Isakapatnam' arrives on Amazon Prime Video directed by Garry BH

Bharathi questions Naidu's fear-built empire

The story centers on Naidu (Samuthirakani), an outsider who builds his empire through fear and shady deals. As chaos grows, his daughter Bharathi (Aishwarya Rajesh) starts questioning if it's all worth it.

Sunil steps in as a determined cop trying to keep things under control.

The show features an ensemble cast and promises high-stakes drama with complex characters.