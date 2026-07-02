'Isakapatnam' arrives on Amazon Prime Video directed by Garry BH
Entertainment
Isakapatnam, a new Telugu crime-thriller, just landed on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Garry BH and set in the 1990s, the seven-episode series dives into a coastal town where power, crime, and loyalty are always shifting.
The trailer hints at plenty of tension and tough choices.
Bharathi questions Naidu's fear-built empire
The story centers on Naidu (Samuthirakani), an outsider who builds his empire through fear and shady deals. As chaos grows, his daughter Bharathi (Aishwarya Rajesh) starts questioning if it's all worth it.
Sunil steps in as a determined cop trying to keep things under control.
The show features an ensemble cast and promises high-stakes drama with complex characters.