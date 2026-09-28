Isha Rikhi evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'

Rikhi and Badshah's private wedding earlier this year had surprised many, as Badshah had not announced their marriage.

Instead, Rikhi's family shared wedding photos.

They announced their separation on August 31.

Their joint statement read: "We have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our own separate paths."

"This decision has been made with mutual respect...and we request everyone to respect our privacy during this time."

Rikhi is known for films such as Ardaas and Nawabzaade.