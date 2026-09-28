Isha Rikhi evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
Isha Rikhi, actor and rapper Badshah's ex-wife, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20. The eviction was announced by host Salman Khan on Sunday night. He praised Rikhi for playing with dignity in the house. Remaining contestants in the game now include Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Touqeer, and Mahhi Vij, among others.
Separation details
More about Rikhi, her separation from Badshah
Rikhi and Badshah's private wedding earlier this year had surprised many, as Badshah had not announced their marriage.
Instead, Rikhi's family shared wedding photos.
They announced their separation on August 31.
Their joint statement read: "We have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our own separate paths."
"This decision has been made with mutual respect...and we request everyone to respect our privacy during this time."
Rikhi is known for films such as Ardaas and Nawabzaade.
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Khan addresses issue of fake AI-generated videos of actors
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 also saw Khan addressing the issue of fake AI-generated videos of actors.
He said, "Kisi ne aapki AI voice leke dub karke kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hai yeh."
"Bohot saare logon ke and even I am there in AI video. Jinhone ne yeh video banaya hai, what kind of people are they? Now these kind of people should be put behind bars."