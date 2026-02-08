Ishaan Khatter buys ₹29.37cr apartment in Mumbai's Bandra
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter just bought a swanky new place in Mumbai's Pali Hill for ₹29.37 crore.
The apartment is in the celeb-favorite Navroz Apartment building, and he also paid nearly ₹1.8 crore extra for stamp duty and registration.
Ishaan started out as a child actor
The new pad is almost 3,000 sq ft—pretty huge by Mumbai standards—and sits in one of Bandra's most premium neighborhoods, with prices hitting about ₹98,200 per sq ft.
Ishaan started out as a child actor with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor and really took off after winning Best Male Debut for Beyond the Clouds (2017).
He's since starred in Dhadak, A Suitable Boy, and even made it to Cannes with Homebound last year.