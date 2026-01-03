Ishaan Khatter takes 'Homebound' to the Oscars
Ishaan Khatter is in the US, rallying support for Homebound, which has been shortlisted by the Academy for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards.
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, this film—also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa—dives into brotherhood, pandemic struggles, and the story of two childhood friends from a small hamlet in India who aspire to become police officers.
It's inspired by a true story from a New York Times op-ed.
Up against global contenders
Homebound is up against films from 15 other countries, including Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, and Japan's Kokuho.
The competition is tough with entries from places like South Korea and Spain also in the mix.
Festival buzz & where to watch
After premiering at Cannes and making stops at Toronto and Melbourne festivals, Homebound has become only India's fifth film ever to reach this Oscar shortlist in nearly a century.
Final nominations drop January 22, 2026.
Want to catch it? Homebound is streaming now on Netflix.