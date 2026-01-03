Ishaan Khatter takes 'Homebound' to the Oscars Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

Ishaan Khatter is in the US, rallying support for Homebound, which has been shortlisted by the Academy for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, this film—also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa—dives into brotherhood, pandemic struggles, and the story of two childhood friends from a small hamlet in India who aspire to become police officers.

It's inspired by a true story from a New York Times op-ed.