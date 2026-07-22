IShowSpeed Instagram reel with BTS hits 300 million views in 24h
Entertainment
IShowSpeed just made history on Instagram: his Reel with BTS at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final hit a wild 300 million views in just 24 hours, making it the most-viewed Reel in its first 24 hours.
The video captures Speed meeting all seven BTS members for the first time, and fans could not get enough of this unexpected crossover.
World Cup final boosted reach
Fans from both sides, and even people who just stumbled across it, jumped in to share, comment, and celebrate. Posting during the World Cup final only boosted its reach.
This collab is being called a historic highlight, showing how much power creators and music icons have when they team up online.