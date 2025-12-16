Next Article
'Ishq Vishk Rebound' now streaming on Plex
Entertainment
Ishq Vishk Rebound, the 2024 rom-com about four friends figuring out love and friendship in the Gen-Z world, is now free to watch on Plex.
Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and starring Rohit Saraf, the film mixes humor with relatable relationship drama.
Cast, crew, and reception
The movie also features Jibraan Khan, Pashima Roshan, and Naila Grrewal, with music by Rochak Kohli and Ketan Sodha.
Released in theaters in June 2024, it received an average response (IMDb: 5.4/10), but its digital debut gives everyone a chance to check out its take on modern romance.