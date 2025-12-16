'Dhurandhar': R Madhavan joins in on meme fun after film's release Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

Dhurandhar, the new spy-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is getting a lot of attention for its cast and performances.

R Madhavan recently shared a playful meme about his role, poking fun at how Akshaye Khanna's character steals the spotlight while he cheers from the sidelines—a nod to that Ford v Ferrari moment.

The film hit theaters on December 5, 2025, and has sparked plenty of buzz online.