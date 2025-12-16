'Dhurandhar': R Madhavan joins in on meme fun after film's release
Dhurandhar, the new spy-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is getting a lot of attention for its cast and performances.
R Madhavan recently shared a playful meme about his role, poking fun at how Akshaye Khanna's character steals the spotlight while he cheers from the sidelines—a nod to that Ford v Ferrari moment.
The film hit theaters on December 5, 2025, and has sparked plenty of buzz online.
Star-studded cast and fresh faces
Ranveer Singh leads as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, with Madhavan as spymaster Ajay Sanyal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam.
Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait, while Arjun Rampal takes on ISI Major Iqbal.
The movie also introduces Sara Arjun opposite Singh and features familiar names like Rakesh Bedi and Raj Zutshi in key roles.