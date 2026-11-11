Israeli documentary 'NAZA' exceeds 1.5 million after Venice Special Jury Prize
The Israeli documentary NAZA, directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, is making waves this year; it's already pulled in over 1.5 million viewers around the globe.
After winning the Special Jury Prize at Venice, it's quickly become a hot topic among film fans in 2026.
'NAZA' $13.5 million streams December on theguardian.com
NAZA has racked up major awards, including the audience prize at San Sebastian.
In Italy alone, it drew 717,517 viewers, while UK and French audiences also showed up in big numbers.
The film's success has translated into $13.5 million in international gross so far, and if you missed it in theaters: good news!
NAZA will be streaming globally on theguardian.com starting in December.