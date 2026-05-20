'Peddi' to battle 'Masters of the Universe' for IMAX screens
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Peddi, featuring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Divyenndu, will be released in an IMAX version, too. The news was confirmed by Preetham Daniel, the Vice President of IMAX for India, SE Asia, Korea, Australia & New Zealand. He took to social media on Tuesday morning to announce that Peddi would be hitting theaters in this premium format. Its trailer, released on Monday, also teased the same.
Film releases
'Masters of the Universe' releases a day later
Peddi is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4. The following day, another highly anticipated film, Masters Of The Universe, will also be released in cinemas. This Hollywood film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and is set to be released in IMAX format. With these two diverse films from different industries hitting the giant screens in early June, audiences can look forward to an exciting cinematic clash.
Film details
Cast and crew of both films
Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with music composed by AR Rahman. It's produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment. Masters Of The Universe is directed by Travis Knight and backed by Amazon MGM Studios. It stars Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Earlier this year, we saw Dhurandhar 2's run blocking Hollywood films' chances at the IMAX screens. Will we see a repeat of this?