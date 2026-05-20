'Peddi' to battle 'Masters of the Universe' for IMAX screens

Film releases

'Masters of the Universe' releases a day later

Peddi is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4. The following day, another highly anticipated film, Masters Of The Universe, will also be released in cinemas. This Hollywood film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and is set to be released in IMAX format. With these two diverse films from different industries hitting the giant screens in early June, audiences can look forward to an exciting cinematic clash.