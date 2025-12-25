LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Welcome 3' wraps up filming; Akshay Kumar shares Christmas wishes
Summarize
'Welcome 3' wraps up filming; Akshay Kumar shares Christmas wishes
'Welcome 3' has completed filming

'Welcome 3' wraps up filming; Akshay Kumar shares Christmas wishes

By Apoorva Rastogi
Dec 25, 2025
12:57 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently celebrated the completion of filming for his upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle, also known as Welcome 3. He shared a video on social media featuring himself and the film's star-studded cast, while also extending Christmas greetings to fans. In his post, he described this project as one of the biggest in his career.

Film details

Kumar's dual look and film's scale highlighted in post

In the video shared by Kumar, he is seen with a large ensemble cast, celebrating the completion of their shoot. The actor also teased his dual look in the film, one with white hair and another where he appears younger with black hair. He expressed excitement about the scale of this project, calling it unlike anything he has ever been a part of before.

Twitter Post

See the sneak peek here

Film release

'Welcome to the Jungle' set for 2026 release

Kumar's post also praised the efforts of everyone involved in this massive project. He acknowledged the coordination required to bring it all together, saying, "It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen." Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment of the iconic Welcome franchise and will be released in theaters in 2026.

Cast details

'Welcome to the Jungle' features an ensemble cast

The film has already created a lot of buzz with its grand scale and star-studded cast. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome to the Jungle features Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Suniel Shetty, among others.