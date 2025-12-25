'Welcome 3' wraps up filming; Akshay Kumar shares Christmas wishes

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently celebrated the completion of filming for his upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle , also known as Welcome 3. He shared a video on social media featuring himself and the film's star-studded cast, while also extending Christmas greetings to fans. In his post, he described this project as one of the biggest in his career.

Film details Kumar's dual look and film's scale highlighted in post In the video shared by Kumar, he is seen with a large ensemble cast, celebrating the completion of their shoot. The actor also teased his dual look in the film, one with white hair and another where he appears younger with black hair. He expressed excitement about the scale of this project, calling it unlike anything he has ever been a part of before.

Twitter Post See the sneak peek here Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle!

In cinemas 2026.

Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! 🎁

Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from… pic.twitter.com/4In3yFNBg7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 25, 2025

Film release 'Welcome to the Jungle' set for 2026 release Kumar's post also praised the efforts of everyone involved in this massive project. He acknowledged the coordination required to bring it all together, saying, "It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen." Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment of the iconic Welcome franchise and will be released in theaters in 2026.