'Ithiri Neram'—Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab's rom-com now streaming on SunNXT Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Looking for a sweet, relatable rom-com? Ithiri Neram, starring Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab, is now available to stream on SunNXT.

The film follows two former college sweethearts who bump into each other after eight years in Thiruvananthapuram, sparking old feelings and new conversations.

If you want to watch, you'll need a SunNXT subscription.