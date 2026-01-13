Next Article
'Ithiri Neram'—Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab's rom-com now streaming on SunNXT
Entertainment
Looking for a sweet, relatable rom-com? Ithiri Neram, starring Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab, is now available to stream on SunNXT.
The film follows two former college sweethearts who bump into each other after eight years in Thiruvananthapuram, sparking old feelings and new conversations.
If you want to watch, you'll need a SunNXT subscription.
What to expect
Mathew plays Anish, a podcast host whose reunion party takes a twist when he runs into his ex, Anjana (Shihab).
Their unexpected meetup leads them across the city for some funny and thoughtful moments.
The cast also includes Nandhu, Jeo Baby, Anand Manmadhan, and Akhilesh GK.
With music by Basil CJ and visuals by Rakesh Dharan, Ithiri Neram brings a fresh vibe to the classic reunion story.