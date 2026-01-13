'Laikey Laikaa': First look teases dark romance with a twist

Why is everyone talking about it?

A recent behind-the-scenes video showed Thadani and Verma joking around on set, with playful chemistry that matches the tagline: "She's the chaos. He's the calm. Or is it the other way around?"

The title means "girl" (Laikey) and "boy" (Laikaa) in Bhojpuri.

With Verma calling it a story of two people "caught up in a different world," fans are already hyped for its Summer 2026 release—one even said, "If a single poster can create this much curiosity, the performance is bound to leave an impact. I am so so excited."