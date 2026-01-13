Next Article
'Shatak': Film on RSS's 100-year journey announced
A new film, Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh, will trace the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) century-long story and its founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.
Announced at a Delhi event, it's directed by Ashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur and Aashish Tiwari.
The movie is scheduled for release in 2026.
Why should you care?
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat launched the film's first anthem, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, summarizing Hedgewar as embodying the spirit of "Bharat first" despite early struggles.
The film aims to share lesser-known stories from Hedgewar's life and his role in bringing people together during tough times—something the makers hope will resonate with today's generation.