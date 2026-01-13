Who is Beatriz Taufenbach, the 'cemetery girl' from 'Toxic' teaser?

More about Taufenbach and the buzz

Director Geetu Mohandas cleared up rumors, confirming it's Taufenbach in the teaser—not Natalie Burn.

Originally from Kyiv, she started out as a ballet dancer before moving into acting and running her own production company.

The film drops March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, the teaser's bold content has sparked some controversy in Karnataka over cultural values, leading to official complaints and a review.