Rhea Seehorn says 'Pluribus' Season 2 is happening Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Rhea Seehorn just provided an update on the development of "Pluribus" season 2.

Fresh off her Golden Globe win for Best Actress, she told reporters, "They are in the writers' room... I have no idea when we're going back."

The show's creator, Vince Gilligan, has expressed his desire to move forward as soon as possible.