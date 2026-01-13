Rhea Seehorn says 'Pluribus' Season 2 is happening
Rhea Seehorn just provided an update on the development of "Pluribus" season 2.
Fresh off her Golden Globe win for Best Actress, she told reporters, "They are in the writers' room... I have no idea when we're going back."
The show's creator, Vince Gilligan, has expressed his desire to move forward as soon as possible.
What's the story?
Seehorn shared that Gilligan isn't dragging things out—he just wants to give fans a show that's truly worth the wait.
"Vince is not playing any kind of game to make people wait...he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans," she said.
Why is everyone talking about it?
"Pluribus," which dropped on Apple TV+ in November 2025, quickly became their most-watched series ever—beating even "Severance."
The story follows Carol Sturka (played by Seehorn), who goes from being Earth's most miserable woman to saving humanity from a hive mind.