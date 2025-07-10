Next Article
"It's untrue": Anand Bhosle debunks Asha Bhosle's death rumours
A viral Facebook post falsely claimed legendary singer Asha Bhosle had passed away, sparking confusion and concern online.
Thankfully, both her family and trusted news sources swiftly confirmed she's absolutely fine.
Asha Bhosle just performed at a special screening
Her son Anand called the rumor "untrue," and recent appearances back it up—Asha Bhosle just performed live at a special Umrao Jaan screening.
She's clearly still loving the stage.
Bhosle has over 12,000 songs to her credit
Bhosle isn't just any singer—she's given Indian music over 12,000 songs across over seven decades.
With honors like the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award under her belt, her influence is massive.
It's good to know legends like her are still with us—and still making music.