'Itti Si Khushi' on Sony SAB: Where to watch, timings
Sony SAB's latest family drama, Itti Si Khushi, arrives August 18 at 9pm.
The show stars Sumbul Touqeer as Anvita, a 21-year-old trying to keep her family together after things fall apart at home.
It follows her as she balances her life as a caretaker, professional ambitions, struggles in love, and complicated friendships.
You can catch new episodes on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.
More about the show
Set in a Mumbai chawl, the series highlights daily challenges like survival and sacrifice.
Varun Badola plays Anvita's alcoholic father, making life even tougher for her and her siblings.
Inspired by international hits like Bizim Hikaye and Shameless but reimagined for India, Itti Si Khushi promises relatable drama for anyone who gets what it's like to juggle family responsibilities with personal goals.