'Itti Si Khushi' on Sony SAB: Where to watch, timings Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Sony SAB's latest family drama, Itti Si Khushi, arrives August 18 at 9pm.

The show stars Sumbul Touqeer as Anvita, a 21-year-old trying to keep her family together after things fall apart at home.

It follows her as she balances her life as a caretaker, professional ambitions, struggles in love, and complicated friendships.

You can catch new episodes on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.