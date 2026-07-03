IWCC says Shah apology for sexual misconduct is damage control Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

The Indian Women Cinematographers's Collective (IWCC) has called out cinematographer Pratik Shah's apology for sexual misconduct, saying it felt more like damage control than real accountability.

More than 20 women had accused Shah of inappropriate behavior and emotional abuse last year, and the IWCC pointed out he'd apologized for similar issues five years ago, so this isn't the first time.