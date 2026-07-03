IWCC says Shah apology for sexual misconduct is damage control
Entertainment
The Indian Women Cinematographers's Collective (IWCC) has called out cinematographer Pratik Shah's apology for sexual misconduct, saying it felt more like damage control than real accountability.
More than 20 women had accused Shah of inappropriate behavior and emotional abuse last year, and the IWCC pointed out he'd apologized for similar issues five years ago, so this isn't the first time.
Ganguly biopic and 'Akka' drop Shah
Shah was removed from big projects like the Sourav Ganguly biopic and YRF's Akka after these allegations came up.
The IWCC says his statement didn't acknowledge the trauma caused or take full responsibility, urging him to offer a genuine apology that actually addresses the harm done.