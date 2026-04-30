JD Chakravarthy denies being part of 'Kalki' sequel
What's the story
Actor JD Chakravarthy has denied rumors that he has joined the cast of Kalki 2898 AD. The speculation started after a viral post claimed that he had been spotted on set. However, the actor clarified during promotions for his upcoming film Gaayapadda Simham that he is not part of the sequel and hasn't participated in any schedule.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is currently being shot under the direction of Nag Ashwin. The first part featured Prabhas in dual roles and a cliffhanger ending that set high expectations for a sequel. Amitabh Bachchan has already wrapped up a schedule for the follow-up film. The sequel is being produced on a grand scale by Vyjayanthi Movies, with Kamal Haasan likely to have an expanded role this time around.
Female lead
Sai Pallavi likely to be part of 'Kalki' sequel
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who played Sumati in the original film, won't be returning for the sequel. Recent reports suggest that she will be replaced by actor Sai Pallavi, but the makers have yet to announce her casting officially. The first part also featured memorable cameos by Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan and was released in June 2024.