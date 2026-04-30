JD Chakravarthy denies being part of 'Kalki' sequel

Film details

Everything to know about 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is currently being shot under the direction of Nag Ashwin. The first part featured Prabhas in dual roles and a cliffhanger ending that set high expectations for a sequel. Amitabh Bachchan has already wrapped up a schedule for the follow-up film. The sequel is being produced on a grand scale by Vyjayanthi Movies, with Kamal Haasan likely to have an expanded role this time around.