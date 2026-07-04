How Jaaved Jaaferi prepared to play Manav in 'Dhamaal 4'
What's the story
Jaaved Jaaferi, who is gearing up for the release of Dhamaal 4, recently opened up about his experience of playing the same character in multiple installments of the franchise. Speaking to IANS, he said, "It's more fun because you are enjoying the character." The film releases on July 10. It also stars Ravi Kishan, Ajay Devgn, and Arshad Warsi, among others.
Character portrayal
'You constantly think, what more can I add'
Jaaferi, who essays the role of Manav in the series, said, "It's more fun because you are enjoying the character. You are trying to think, while remaining within the parameters of that character." "You constantly think, 'What more can I add?' without going out of the parameters. The main thing is you have to stay within the boundaries of the character."
Actor's perspective
'All the actors understand the limits of the characters'
Jaaferi further stressed that all actors understand the limits of the characters they play. He said, "All the actors understand the limits of the characters that they portray. Rest, the writing is so good that it brings out a good performance naturally." "When the writing is not good, the actor has two problems." He also recalled instances from his father, actor Jagdeep's time, when actors were asked to perform with limited source material.
Character consistency
Jaaferi on staying true to the character
Jaaferi also spoke about the importance of staying true to a character. He said, "Making a new Gen Z joke is not Dhamaal. If a Gen Z kid comes, then he might add that character. Our character can't become a Gen Z." The film is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.