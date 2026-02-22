When, where to watch Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia's 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'

Storyline

Story of a couple seeking divorce in old age

The film revolves around an elderly couple in their 70s, Gopal (Kapur) and Anusuya (Kapadia), who decide to file a divorce after 50 years of marriage. The story probes the dysfunctionality of their long-term relationship, triggered by Anusuya's confession to a past affair. Their journey is filled with humor, and secrets as they conceal the real reasons for their separation from their families.