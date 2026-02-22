When, where to watch Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia's 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'
What's the story
The Hindi romantic comedy-drama Jab Khuli Kitaab, directed by Saurabh Shukla and starring Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, and Aparshakti Khurana, will be released on ZEE5 on March 6. The film was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India. Here's everything you need to know.
Storyline
Story of a couple seeking divorce in old age
The film revolves around an elderly couple in their 70s, Gopal (Kapur) and Anusuya (Kapadia), who decide to file a divorce after 50 years of marriage. The story probes the dysfunctionality of their long-term relationship, triggered by Anusuya's confession to a past affair. Their journey is filled with humor, and secrets as they conceal the real reasons for their separation from their families.
Adaptation
The film is an adaptation of Shukla's play
Jab Khuli Kitaab is a screen adaptation of a notable play of the same name, also written by Shukla. The story has been described as a "destruction and hope" narrative. Director Shukla has previously helmed movies like Mudda - The Issue, Chehraa, and Dry Day, among others.