Is Jack Lowden the next James Bond?
What's the story
Scottish actor Jack Lowden, known for his role in Slow Horses, is reportedly a strong contender to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. The speculation was sparked by television presenter and author Richard Osman on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment. He stated that Lowden is among those "strongly considered" for the coveted role.
Role speculation
Osman thinks Lowden would be 'an incredible Bond'
Osman said, "Someone told me for definite who the new Bond is the other day, but I mean that's happened before."
He added, "It is definitively not a 'he's definitely got it' thing. He is definitely being strongly considered. I think he'd be amazing."
Praising Lowden further, Osman said, "Lowden would be an incredible Bond. He's got real Daniel Craig energy."
Historic role
If cast, Lowden would create a record for Scottish actors
If cast as the new Bond, Lowden would become the first Scottish actor to take on the role since Sean Connery.
Connery is the first and widely regarded as the most iconic Bond, having starred in seven films from 1962 to 1971 and also appearing in Never Say Never Again (1983).
Career highlights
Lowden's other role
Apart from Slow Horses, Lowden is also known for his role as Mr. Darcy in Netflix's upcoming six-part adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The series is currently in post-production and expected to release in 2026.
Meanwhile, the next Bond film is aiming for a 2028 release, with Denis Villeneuve as director and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight as writer.