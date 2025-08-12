Jack Nicholson's grandson arrested for allegedly beating ex-girlfriend

Sean could face up to 4 years in prison

Lawlor reportedly went to Sean's Venice apartment after getting worrying texts from him.

Their argument turned violent—Lawlor ended up hospitalized with facial injuries and a broken tooth.

She later sent photos of her injuries to Sean's mother, which led to a 911 call and his arrest.

Police listed "hands, feet, and teeth" as deadly weapons used in the assault.

Lawlor has since gotten a temporary restraining order against Sean; if convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.

So far, neither Sean nor his reps have commented publicly.