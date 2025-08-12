LOADING...

Jack Nicholson's grandson arrested for allegedly beating ex-girlfriend

Entertainment

Sean Nicholson, Jack Nicholson's grandson, was arrested in Los Angeles on August 5, 2025.
He's facing felony domestic violence charges after an incident on July 23 where his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Lawlor, was allegedly assaulted and left unconscious.
Sean is out on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on August 26.

Sean could face up to 4 years in prison

Lawlor reportedly went to Sean's Venice apartment after getting worrying texts from him.
Their argument turned violent—Lawlor ended up hospitalized with facial injuries and a broken tooth.
She later sent photos of her injuries to Sean's mother, which led to a 911 call and his arrest.
Police listed "hands, feet, and teeth" as deadly weapons used in the assault.
Lawlor has since gotten a temporary restraining order against Sean; if convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.
So far, neither Sean nor his reps have commented publicly.