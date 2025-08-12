Jack Nicholson's grandson arrested for allegedly beating ex-girlfriend
Sean Nicholson, Jack Nicholson's grandson, was arrested in Los Angeles on August 5, 2025.
He's facing felony domestic violence charges after an incident on July 23 where his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Lawlor, was allegedly assaulted and left unconscious.
Sean is out on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on August 26.
Sean could face up to 4 years in prison
Lawlor reportedly went to Sean's Venice apartment after getting worrying texts from him.
Their argument turned violent—Lawlor ended up hospitalized with facial injuries and a broken tooth.
She later sent photos of her injuries to Sean's mother, which led to a 911 call and his arrest.
Police listed "hands, feet, and teeth" as deadly weapons used in the assault.
Lawlor has since gotten a temporary restraining order against Sean; if convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.
So far, neither Sean nor his reps have commented publicly.