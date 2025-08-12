Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' sets new pre-sales record in North America
Rajinikanth's latest film, Coolie, just made history by crossing $2 million in pre-sales across North America—the highest ever for a Tamil movie before its premiere.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action drama is set for a global release on August 14 and has already outdone big titles like Leo and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.
'Coolie' beats 'Kabali's record
Coolie even surpassed Rajinikanth's own 2016 hit Kabali, which had $1.9 million in US pre-sales.
With stars like Nagarjuna, Nimma Upendra, and Aamir Khan joining the cast, plus a storyline about taking down a corrupt syndicate, excitement is running high.
This milestone highlights just how much love Tamil cinema is getting worldwide right now.