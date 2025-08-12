'Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal' OTT release: When, where to watch
Missed it in theaters? The Malayalam film Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, starring Anaswara Rajan, starts streaming on ManoramaMAX from August 14, 2025.
The story follows Anjali, a shopkeeper's daughter, as she deals with family expectations and love troubles—all wrapped up with a mix of humor and real-life feels.
Directed by S Vipin, the movie first released in cinemas this June.
More about the film and its cast
Set mostly in a funeral home after Anjali's grandmother passes away, the film dives into messy family reunions and personal dilemmas.
Alongside Rajan, you'll spot Siju Sunny and Joemon Jyothir as Suhail and Shakthi—plus a strong supporting cast that brings both laughs and emotion to the story.
If you're into heartfelt dramas with a slice-of-life vibe, this one's worth adding to your watchlist.