Why did the internet suddenly start mourning Jackie Chan?
What's the story
Jackie Chan, the iconic martial artist and actor, has become the latest victim of a death hoax. A post on social media platforms claimed that the 72-year-old star had passed away, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans. The false news was accompanied by a black-and-white image of Chan with the dates "1954-2026," reportedly receiving over 8 million views before being debunked.
Hoax exposed
Post debunked, fans still mourn death of 'legend'
A community note attached to the viral post has identified it as a hoax, stating that Chan is "alive and active at age 72."
The actor's continued public appearances have further confirmed his well-being.
But even amid the reports, several fans took to social media to share messages mourning the "legend" and celebrating his contribution to cinema and martial arts.
Many X users also asked the AI bot Grok if Chan was really dead.
Public sighting
Last public appearance in July
Chan was last seen publicly in Singapore in July 2026. He visited Pei Chun Public School, where he met with students and staff.
The event, organized by the Lim Family Foundation on July 7, reportedly saw over 900 students and teachers welcoming the actor.
Videos from the event showed Chan singing his song Hard to Say Goodbye and interacting with students and staff.
Future endeavors
Chan's upcoming projects
Chan is currently associated with several projects, including Rush Hour 4. He is expected to reprise his role as Chief Inspector Lee alongside Chris Tucker, who will return as James Carter.
However, the fourth installment has faced delays due to financing issues and negotiations over lead actors' compensation.
It was reported that Rush Hour 4 was in pre-production, with filming pushed to September 2026 at the earliest.