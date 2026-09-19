'Jackie' promo shows Vikram stepping into risky stunt scene
Entertainment
The new promo for Jackie just dropped, showing Dhruv Vikram playing a gutsy stuntman who jumps in for a risky scene when the main actor backs out.
The clip teases an action-packed story with some real stakes and hints that Dhruv's character will be facing more than just movie-set challenges.
'Jackie' crew includes Kumar Narayanan Mor
Directed by Karan Arvind Kumar, Jackie is set to blend romance and action, with music by Santhosh Narayanan and stunts choreographed by Vikram Mor.
The cast also includes Sai Dheena, Arunachaleshwaran Pa, and Prudhvi Raj.
The movie is gearing up for release soon, and all eyes are on Dhruv's dynamic performance at the center of it all.