'Jackpot'—New crime drama on shady contest drops tomorrow
Jackpot, a new crime drama about a struggling man who gets caught up in a shady washing powder contest, drops July 25, 2025.
He's hoping to win a gold necklace for his family but keeps getting useless coupons—so he hatches a risky plan to finally claim the prize.
Where to watch
You can stream Jackpot on the Atrangii app and OTTplay Premium when it premieres.
More about the show
Directed by Rajeev Mendiratta, the show stars Rohan Gandotra as the lead, with Tanya Sharma playing his wife and Sooraj Thapar as the company boss.
Expect dark twists and plenty of tension as Jackpot dives into how desperation can push people to cross lines.