'You're a clown': Kimmel roasts Trump after he predicts his cancelation Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

Donald Trump recently claimed Jimmy Kimmel would be the next late-night host to get canceled, calling him, Colbert, and Fallon "no-talent" hosts who've "ruined what used to be great television."

He hyped up Fox News's Greg Gutfeld instead and took a jab at Fallon as "the moron on NBC."