'You're a clown': Kimmel roasts Trump after he predicts his cancelation
Donald Trump recently claimed Jimmy Kimmel would be the next late-night host to get canceled, calling him, Colbert, and Fallon "no-talent" hosts who've "ruined what used to be great television."
He hyped up Fox News's Greg Gutfeld instead and took a jab at Fallon as "the moron on NBC."
Kimmel posts about Trump's secret ties to Epstein
Kimmel didn't hold back—he posted about a Wall Street Journal article showing Trump once sent Jeffrey Epstein a birthday letter that ended with, "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," echoing that line in his own caption.
Their ongoing rivalry
This isn't just a one-off roast. Kimmel has regularly called out Trump on air over politics and scandals.
Earlier this year, he even threatened legal action after false claims tried to link him to Epstein files.
For late-night fans, it's just the latest round in their ongoing rivalry.