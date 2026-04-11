Jackson Nephew stars in 'Michael' as Berlin premiere draws 4,000
Entertainment
Berlin was packed on Friday as 4,000 fans turned out for the premiere of Michael, a new biopic about Michael Jackson starring his nephew, Jaafar Jackson.
Even with old controversies and abuse allegations still lingering, excitement for the film was high.
The movie is set for a wider release later this month.
Portions addressing abuse removed from 'Michael'
Michael is aiming big, with Lionsgate hoping for $700 million at the box office. The film's release was delayed after legal challenges forced major edits: portions of the film addressing abuse allegations were removed, and a narrative restructuring.
The movie is a biographical film about Michael Jackson.
Berlin will keep celebrating with fan events and exhibitions honoring his musical impact.