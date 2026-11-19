Jackson reveals 4-year battle with stage 4 prostate cancer
Marlon Jackson, best known from The Jackson 5, has opened up about his fight with stage 4 prostate cancer.
On a recent podcast, the 69-year-old revealed he's been dealing with the illness for four years but stays hopeful about what lies ahead.
Jackson reports surgery, radiation, walking routine
Marlon has had surgery and undergone radiation therapy. He keeps active by walking nearly four miles four times a week and has cut out sugar from his diet.
Grateful for all the support, he says his faith gives him strength through this tough time.
Jackson continues philanthropy beyond music
Beyond music with The Jackson 5 and his solo work, Marlon continues to make a difference through philanthropy.