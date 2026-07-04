Jacob Bethel's unbeaten 76 gives England 1-0 series lead

Arshdeep Singh's wickets, Brook's 27

India got off to a dream start: Arshdeep Singh removed both Phil Salt and Jos Buttler in the very first over, and Axar Patel kept things tight with his spell.

But England turned things around as Harry Brook smashed 27 runs in one over and Bethel took charge late on.

Ravi Bishnoi's expensive 17th over (29 runs) proved costly for India.