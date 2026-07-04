Jacob Bethel's unbeaten 76 gives England 1-0 series lead
England grabbed a close win over India by four wickets in the second T20I at Old Trafford, thanks to Jacob Bethel's unbeaten 76 off just 46 balls.
This gives England a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
On the Indian side, debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi chipped in with a handy cameo alongside Abhishek Sharma, helping India reach 190 for 7.
Arshdeep Singh's wickets, Brook's 27
India got off to a dream start: Arshdeep Singh removed both Phil Salt and Jos Buttler in the very first over, and Axar Patel kept things tight with his spell.
But England turned things around as Harry Brook smashed 27 runs in one over and Bethel took charge late on.
Ravi Bishnoi's expensive 17th over (29 runs) proved costly for India.
Curran's 3 wickets, India slump continues
Sam Curran was key for England with three wickets, using the windy conditions to slow down India's finish.
Despite Sooryavanshi's promising debut, this loss means India has now dropped three of its last four matches on tour.
The series is five matches long.