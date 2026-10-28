Why Iran sentenced Jafar Panahi to 5 years in prison

Nili revealed that Panahi found out about the ongoing court hearings against him when his bank accounts were unexpectedly frozen.

The lawyer and his client subsequently visited the Sentence Enforcement Unit of the Culture and Media Prosecutor's Office.

There, they discovered that Panahi had been convicted "in absentia" in another case.

Despite having three open cases in Iran, Nili stated that Panahi was not officially summoned for hearings even though he is currently in the country.