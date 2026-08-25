'Jagmae Sangeetham' Telugu trailer explores Carnatic music and family bonds
Entertainment
The makers unveiled the trailer for Jagmae Sangeetham, a new Telugu series inspired by Bandish Bandits.
Set in Vaikuntapuram, it dives into Carnatic music, family bonds, and finding your true self.
The cast features Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Sushmita Shetty.
'Jagmae Sangeetham' follows Balu and Pallavi
The story centers on Balu, a gifted young musician trying to balance his own dreams with his family's legacy, and Pallavi, a pop star searching for something real.
Their worlds collide in a journey of growth and self-discovery.
The eight-episode series is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and streams on Prime Video from September 4.