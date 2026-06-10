Jai and Govindarajan lead 'Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai' on AhaTamil

Ramchandran and Janaki foil resort voyeurs

The film follows Ramchandran, a software guy, and Janaki, a minister's daughter dodging an arranged marriage.

Their quick romance leads to marriage, but their honeymoon gets wild when they uncover a shady group secretly filming resort guests.

Ramchandran steps up to protect Janaki and take down the criminals.

The movie currently sits at 4.7/10 on IMDb.