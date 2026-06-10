Jai and Govindarajan lead 'Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai' on AhaTamil
Entertainment
Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai, a Tamil romance thriller directed by Babu Vijay, just dropped on AhaTamil after its May 15 theatrical release.
Jai and Meenakshi Govindarajan lead the cast, joined by Yogi Babu and others in key roles.
Ramchandran and Janaki foil resort voyeurs
The film follows Ramchandran, a software guy, and Janaki, a minister's daughter dodging an arranged marriage.
Their quick romance leads to marriage, but their honeymoon gets wild when they uncover a shady group secretly filming resort guests.
Ramchandran steps up to protect Janaki and take down the criminals.
The movie currently sits at 4.7/10 on IMDb.