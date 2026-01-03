Next Article
Jaideep Ahlawat joins 'Drishyam 3'—but not as Akshaye Khanna's replacement
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat is officially part of the Drishyam 3 lineup with Ajay Devgn and Tabu.
Director Abhishek Pathak cleared up the rumors, saying Ahlawat isn't stepping in for Akshaye Khanna but will play a brand-new character.
So, fans can expect something fresh from him in this sequel.
Why Khanna left and what the team thinks
Akshaye Khanna left after a creative clash over his character's look—he wanted to wear a wig, but the director felt it wouldn't fit.
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak seems happy with how things turned out, sharing, "By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well."
Meanwhile, Khanna is currently enjoying the success of his latest hit, Dhurandhar.