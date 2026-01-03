Next Article
Universal Music Group invests in Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment
Entertainment
Universal Music Group (UMG) just picked up a minority stake in Excel Entertainment—the studio behind hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Gully Boy, and Mirzapur.
This move helps UMG get a bigger slice of India's booming entertainment scene and supports the push to take Indian stories global.
What's next for Excel?
The official announcement is coming soon, with Maharashtra's Chief Minister expected at the event.
Don't worry—founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are still running the creative show at Excel, so they will continue to oversee Excel's creative direction.