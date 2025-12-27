Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ajay Devgn-Tabu in 'Drishyam 3': Report

The third installment of the popular Drishyam franchise has just gotten more exciting with the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat to its cast, according to Pinkvilla. This marks his first association with the series, which is led by Ajay Devgn and Tabu . The film will continue to follow Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) and introduce new twists into the thrilling storyline.

Production details 'Drishyam 3' filming to commence in January 2026 According to sources, filming for Drishyam 3 is set to begin in January 2026. A source told Pinkvilla, "Jaideep will begin shooting for Drishyam 3 in January 2026. He has been roped in for a pivotal and extremely exciting role that will add a new twist to the story." Devgn and Tabu will reprise their roles as Salgaonkar and IG Meera Deshmukh, respectively.

Casting changes Akshaye Khanna's exit from 'Drishyam 3' remains unconfirmed There have been reports suggesting that Akshaye Khanna won't be a part of the third part. While the makers have made no official confirmation, industry chatter suggests a possible salary-related disagreement. Per Bollywood Hungama, "Khanna had asked for a fee of ₹21cr from the producers, but they were unable to meet his demands."