'Jailer 2' 1st look reveals Venjaramoodu as stylish villain
Entertainment
The first look for Jailer 2 just dropped, revealing Suraj Venjaramoodu in a stylish villain role.
In a teaser video, he steps out in style to Anirudh Ravichander's powerful music, hinting at a fresh and intriguing villain for the sequel.
Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' releases October 15
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 hits theaters on October 15 with Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu return too, while cameos from Mammootty and Shiva Rajkumar are expected. There's even buzz, thanks to Mithun Chakraborty, that Shah Rukh Khan and Nandamuri Balakrishna might show up.
The story picks up right after the first film, promising more drama and high-energy face-offs.