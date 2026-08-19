'Jailer 2' bags record ₹160cr digital rights deal, Rajinikanth returns

The film drops in theaters on October 15, right in time for Dussehra.

Expect a star-packed cast with Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan joining returning favorites Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu.

Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, with the first single out August 21.

After this, Rajinikanth will appear in Dharman and another film alongside Kamal Haasan.