'Jailer 2' bags record ₹160cr digital rights deal, Rajinikanth returns
Entertainment
Jailer 2, the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film, has reportedly scored a historic ₹160 crore digital rights deal, the biggest ever for a Tamil movie.
Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, once again teaming up with director Nelson Dilipkumar.
'Jailer 2' to release October 15
The film drops in theaters on October 15, right in time for Dussehra.
Expect a star-packed cast with Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan joining returning favorites Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu.
Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, with the first single out August 21.
After this, Rajinikanth will appear in Dharman and another film alongside Kamal Haasan.