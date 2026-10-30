Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is unstoppable; earns ₹765 crore worldwide
What's the story
Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer 2, has reportedly collected a net of ₹5.9 crore across 10,313 shows on its Day 15 (Thursday). The Tamil film earned ₹3.2 crore from Tamil shows, ₹1.4 crore from Telugu shows, and another ₹1.1 crore from Hindi shows on Thursday alone. This takes the total India gross collections to an impressive ₹502.65 crore and total India net collections to a staggering ₹429.55 crore so far!
Ticket sales
Day 15 collections in numbers
The film's Day 15 collection is a slight drop of 18.1% from the previous day's net collection of ₹7.2 crore.
However, it has sold an estimated 4,79,990 tickets on Day 15 and a whopping total of 2,88,62,750 tickets throughout its run!
The film's overall occupancy across languages on Day 15 was Tamil (18.1%), Telugu (19.1%), Hindi (9%), and Kannada (18%).
Record-breaking earnings
Highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide
Jailer 2 has already set a new record as the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, raking in ₹765.15 crore and beating the previous record held by 2.0, which earned ₹691 crore in its lifetime collection.
The film's daily numbers have seen a decline. However, this slowdown is expected as it settles after an initial surge of ₹70.25 crore gross on opening day!
Future prospects
Film's 3rd weekend, Diwali screen battle crucial for earnings
The film's third weekend and the upcoming Diwali screen battle will be crucial in determining its final earnings.
Despite the recent dip in daily collections, Jailer 2 has crossed the ₹500 crore milestone (domestically) by October 29, becoming only the second Tamil film after 2.0 to do so.
The film's success can be attributed to Rajinikanth's star power and a strong supporting cast that includes Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu.