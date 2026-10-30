Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is unstoppable; earns ₹765 crore worldwide

The film's Day 15 collection is a slight drop of 18.1% from the previous day's net collection of ₹7.2 crore.

However, it has sold an estimated 4,79,990 tickets on Day 15 and a whopping total of 2,88,62,750 tickets throughout its run!

The film's overall occupancy across languages on Day 15 was Tamil (18.1%), Telugu (19.1%), Hindi (9%), and Kannada (18%).