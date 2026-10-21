'Jailer 2' collects ₹317.20cr domestically in its 1st week
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is off to a massive start, crossing the ₹300 crore mark within its first week.
Released on October 15, the film pulled in ₹28.15 crore on its first Wednesday alone, bringing domestic earnings to ₹317.20 crore.
'Jailer 2' hits global ₹582.45cr
The movie's success comes from its action-packed story and a cast that includes Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan, with Rajinikanth leading as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer.
Even on weekdays, theaters were buzzing. Day seven saw 14,438 shows with strong turnout.
Globally, Jailer 2 has already made ₹582.45 crore, boosted by special appearances from Mohanlal and Hrithik Roshan.