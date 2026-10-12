'Jailer 2' opens early across southern states, Bengaluru tickets ₹1,600
Entertainment
Rajinikanth fans, get ready: Jailer 2 is rolling out super early screenings: 6am in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, while Tamil Nadu starts at 8:30am.
The hype is real: premium tickets in Bengaluru are going for as much as ₹1,600.
Andhra Pradesh allows temporary ticket hike
Ticket costs vary by city and theater, with Bengaluru opening-day prices averaging between ₹800 and ₹1,000.
In Andhra Pradesh, the government has okayed a temporary price bump (October 15-21) and even allowed theaters to run five shows a day.
Single screens can add ₹50 per ticket; multiplexes get to add ₹75, so expect packed halls all week!