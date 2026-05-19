'Jailer 2' to release September 11, 2026 for Ganesh Chaturthi Entertainment May 19, 2026

Get ready: Jailer 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster, is hitting theaters on September 11, 2026.

The release lines up perfectly with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, making it a big event for fans across India.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is going all out with a pan-Indian, multilingual launch.