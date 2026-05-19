'Jailer 2' to release September 11, 2026 for Ganesh Chaturthi
Get ready: Jailer 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster, is hitting theaters on September 11, 2026.
The release lines up perfectly with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, making it a big event for fans across India.
Director Nelson Dilipkumar is going all out with a pan-Indian, multilingual launch.
'Jailer 2' star cast, Ravichander returns
This sequel brings together Kamal Haasan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Nandamuri Balakrishna for a truly star-packed cast. Shah Rukh Khan was rumored to join but has passed on the cameo.
Anirudh Ravichander returns as composer: expect some high-energy tracks that match the film's vibe.
'Jailer 2' production wrapped, post-production underway
With production finished and post-production underway, the team is confident about being ready for launch.
They're targeting major markets like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra by releasing during festival time to make sure Jailer 2 gets maximum attention.