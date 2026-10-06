'Jailer 2' trailer shows apparent missing finger on Rajinikanth
Entertainment
The Jailer 2 trailer is making waves online, but not just for the action.
Fans spotted what looks like a missing finger on Rajinikanth's hand during an explosion scene, sparking debates about whether it's a VFX slip or a clever hint at the story.
The mystery has definitely got people talking since the trailer dropped.
'Jailer 2' cast returns, Balan joins
Along with Rajinikanth, the film brings back Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff, while Vidya Balan joins as Kantha.
Instead of flashy promotions, they went for a low-key album launch and even did a rare three-hour TV interview with Rajinikanth.
Jailer 2 hits theaters October 15, 2026.