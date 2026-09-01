Rob Reiner's son Jake marries fiancée Maria Gilfillan after tragedy
What's the story
Jake Reiner, the son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, recently married his fiancée, Maria Gilfillan, in a private ceremony. According to TMZ, Reiner and Gilfillan opted for a small wedding ceremony. The news comes eight months after the tragic deaths of his parents in Reiner's childhood home. Reiner's brother Nick Reiner has been arrested in connection with their murders and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Post-tragedy life
'It's been 8 months. It feels like 8 years'
Reiner, who has spent most of his career as a local news reporter, recently spoke to KABC-TV's Marc Cota-Robles about his life since the tragic incident.
He revealed, "It's been eight months. It feels like eight years at the same time. And it also feels like eight minutes."
"Because every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."
Legal proceedings
Nick's pretrial hearing scheduled on September 15
Nick, 32, was arrested just hours after their parents' bodies were discovered with stab wounds.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had ruled both deaths as homicides.
He is currently in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles without bail.
Nick has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on September 15.