James describes Swift and Kelce's massive Madison Square Gardens wedding

Swift and Kelce reception featured dancing

The reception was all about unlimited food, endless drinks (James joked, "first 10,000 drinks were free"), and nonstop dancing. Stars like Hugh Grant showed up.

While his wife Bella Mackie took a few dresses, James kept things simple in his suit, and even pocketed a couple of doilies as keepsakes.

He only briefly chatted with the busy newlyweds but described the whole night as full of life and energy.