James describes Swift and Kelce's massive Madison Square Gardens wedding
Entertainment
BBC Radio 1's Greg James gave fans a peek inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's massive wedding at Madison Square Gardens.
With 1,000 celebrity guests from music, film, and sports, he called it "unbelievably fun," like "going to Madame Tussauds but the wax was animated and you could interact with the wax and it talked back to you."
Swift and Kelce reception featured dancing
The reception was all about unlimited food, endless drinks (James joked, "first 10,000 drinks were free"), and nonstop dancing. Stars like Hugh Grant showed up.
While his wife Bella Mackie took a few dresses, James kept things simple in his suit, and even pocketed a couple of doilies as keepsakes.
He only briefly chatted with the busy newlyweds but described the whole night as full of life and energy.